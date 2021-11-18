63-year-old woman donates property worth 1 cr to rickshaw puller

18th November 2021
Minati Patnaik (Photo: ANI)

Odisha: A 63-year-old widow, Minati Patnaik, donated all her properties worth about Rs 1 crore to a rickshaw puller in Cuttack.

“After my husband & daughter died in quick succession, Budha Samal & his family have been taking care of me so I’m giving him my properties,” said Minati.

“He took care of my family even before my husband’s death. He dropped and picked my daughter from school and took care of us after his death. I have given away whatever little I have including the house and my ornaments to aid their children’s wedding,” he added.

