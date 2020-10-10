636 more test corona positive in J&K

Srinagar, Oct 9 : As many as 636 more persons tested coronavirus positive in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, taking the active cases to 11,144.

The Information and Public Relations Department said 263 new cases were reported in Jammu division and 373 in Kashmir division. The total corona cases in the Union Territory are 82,429.

Of the total, 69,979 patients have recovered whereas 1,306 succumbed to the dreaded virus, including 15 who died on Friday.

Of the active cases, 4,989 are from Jammu division and 6,155 from Kashmir division.

