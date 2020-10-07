65 students of TMREIS shine in EAMCET 2020

By Mohammed HussainPublished: 7th October 2020 8:53 pm IST

Hyderabad: In a heartening development, 65 students of the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) have not only qualified for the TS EAMCET 2020 exam, but have also managed to secure good percentiles in.

B. Shafiullah, Secretary of TMREIS, informed that 51 boys and 14 girls have been qualified for the exam this year. Among them, top scorers include Shaik Karishma of Telangana Minorities Residential Junior College (TMRJC), Nalgonda district, and Md. Abdul Hasan of Kamareddy district. 

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, coaching continued unabated through online classes and constant monitoring by the academic team, which led to 65 students clearing the entrance exam. All of them are expected to get seats under the Convener quota in reputed colleges under good streams.

Moreover, four students out of the 18 students who appeared for the Joint Entrance Exam (Mains) also secured good percentiles. One student, A.Nikhil of TMRJC Nagaram (Nizamabad) who qualified for the JEE Advanced exam, is also eligible to get an admission into the Indian Institute of Technology. 

To get enrolled in the TRM Junior colleges, students can enroll themselves by submitting an offline application at the concerned colleges or can also contact the helpline no. 040-23437909 for more information. 

