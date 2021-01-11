65-year-old man found dead in abandoned autorickshaw in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 65-year-old man was found dead in an abandoned auto-rickshaw at Mailadevpally, Hyderabad on Sunday.

The police were alerted about a dead body in an abandoned auto-rickshaw near Uddamgadda bus stop in Mailardevpally.

“We found the man lying dead in an old abandoned autorickshaw. We suspect that he might have died due to cold weather and ill health. An empty liquor bottle was also found next to him,” police said.

On investigating the scene, police said that the man might have been homeless and tried to take shelter from the cold.

Police have registered a case for the suspicious death of the man under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The body has been sent to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem