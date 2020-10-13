65-yr-old Dalit man ‘forced to drink urine’ in UP

Lalitpur: In another case of atrocities on Dalits in Uttar Pradesh that came to light on Monday, a 65-year-old man was allegedly forced to drink urine and beaten up, along with his son, in Lalitpur district last week.

Following a complaint by the victim’s family, the main accused has been arrested, while the search for others involved in the case is on, said police.

Victim Amar, a resident of Roda village in Lalitpur, told ANI one Sonu Yadav forced him to drink his urine a few days ago. “When I refused, he attacked me with a stick. He also attacked my son with an axe. We then complained against him to the police,” Amar said.

Superintendent of Police Mirza Manzar Beg confirmed that a few influential people of Roda thrashed the two villagers. “The main accused has been arrested and search is on for others involved in this case. We registered an FIR soon after getting the complaint. We will not tolerate any such bullying,” Beg said.

