6,500 pregnant Indian women in UAE register to fly back home

DUBAI: At least 6,500 pregnant women apart from several Indians in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have registered to fly back home during the travel restrictions and lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The pregnant women cited different reasons for their repatriation.

As the first repatriation flight is scheduled for Thursday, May 7, at least eleven pregnant women will fly out of Dubai to Kozhikode, Kerala, according to Khaleej Times.

Quarantine leniency

Taking a lenient approach, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday exempted pregnant women, kids among returnees from hospital quarantine.

“The exception from quarantine is only for pregnant ladies and kids, who can remain in isolation at their homes. This is the rule for all those arriving from outside the country and those from within the country,” said Vijayan.

Repatriation

The Union government will facilitate the return of Indians stranded abroad and the process will begin from May 7 in a phased manner and will be available on a payment basis.

There are two flights on May 7 as of now — one from Abu Dhabi to Kochi and another from Dubai to Kozhikode.

e-registration

Indian missions in the UAE have opened e-registration for expats and announced the details of data collection through the website of the Indian Consulate in Dubai, reports Gulf News.

Elderly patients, stranded visit visa holders and those who lost jobs are wishing to travel back home amid the COVID-19 pandemic have registered on the web portal.

