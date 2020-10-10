66.5% say newspapers still most important source of information: IANS C Voter Media Tracker

New Delhi, Oct 10 : More than two thirds or 66.5 per cent respondents said that the

newspaper is still the most important source of information, according

to the IANS C Voter Media Tracker.

29.2 per cent respondents disagreed with the construct at an all India

level while 66.5 per cent agreed.

To emphasise the importance in Covid times, 63.1 per cent said reading

newspapers has become more important to the readers after Corona while

31.2 per cent disagreed.

75.5 per cent said they prefer newspapers for a holistic coverage of

all news and current affairs while only 12.5 disagreed with the

notion.

In comparison with TV news channel debates, as many as 72.9 per cent

respondents said that a newspaper report gives more information than a

shouting TV channel debate while 21.5 per cent disagreed.

The survey found that news is shared actively over the phone as 68.1

per cent said that, “When I read something important, I forward to

others on phone”.

However, given the reach of TV, 40 per cent identified TV news

channels as the most trustworthy source of information, 29.2 per cent

said it was newspapers, 14.9 per cent said it was social media, 4.5

per cent said radio and FM and 2.5 per cent said it was websites.

On advertising trends, 76.5 per cent disagreed that “I buy things

just because of advertisement in TV channels” while 19.3 per cent

agreed.

74.5 per cent said that advertisements in TV channels are more for

entertainment value while 18.5 per cent disagreed.

67.5 per cent said there are way too many ad breaks during IPL matches

while 12.7 disagreed and 65.2 per cent said given a chance they would

like to watch cricket matches without ad breaks.

52.2 per cent respondents said even after watching a match live they like to read

about it in the newspaper while 30.2 per cent disagreed. 65 per cent

said advertisements in newspapers are more useful while 24.6 per cent

disagreed.

The survey had a sample size of of 5,000 plus respondents across India

covering all districts in all the states, representing the demographic

profile according to latest census figures.

The interviews were conducted in last week of September and first week of October 2020.

The margin of error is +/- 3% at National level and +/- 5% at

regional levels. Data is weighted to the known Demographic profile.

Source: IANS

