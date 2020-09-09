66 COVID-19 deaths, 6,711 new cases in UP

By Sameer Published: 9th September 2020 7:52 pm IST
66 policemen found coronavirus positive in Jharkhand

Lucknow: Sixty-six more people died of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, pushing the death toll to 4,112, while 6,711 fresh cases took the state’s infection tally to 2,85,041, according to an official bulletin issued here on Wednesday.

The total number of active coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 64,028, it said.

Of the new cases reported, 869 were in Lucknow, 473 in Kanpur and 459 in Prayagraj, the bulletin said.

There were 238 cases reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 232 in Meerut, 221 in Gorakhpur and 208 in Bareilly, it said.

According to the bulletin, 183 fresh cases were detected in Ghaziabad, 179 in Varanasi, 177 in Aligarh, 129 in Moradabad, 118 in Saharanpur, 102 in Jhansi and 100 in Agra, the bulletin said.

READ:  Amitabh Bachchan is back to work, shares pictures

The latest coronavirus fatalities reported in the state include eight deaths in Lucknow, seven in Kanpur, six in Gorakhpur, four each in Prayagraj and Ayodhya and three deaths each in Varanasi and Etawah, the bulletin said.

So far, as many as 2,16,901 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and have been discharged, it said.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close