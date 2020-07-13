66 policemen found coronavirus positive in Jharkhand

Ranchi: While coronavirus has infected close to 4,000 people in Jharkhand, the police is also feeling the heat as 66 police personnel have been found COVID-19 positive in the state.

“The 66 infected police personnel include one DSP rank official, one inspector, 5 sub-inspectors, 9 assistant sub-inspectors, 6 constables, 32 jawans/drivers, one fourth grade employee, and 7 home guards. Four of the 66 personnel have been cured and discharged, said a state police statement on Monday.

The Jharkhand government has allocated Rs 33 lakh for all the SPs for buying safety apparatus and necessary items for the policemen to protect themselves from the virus.

The police headquarters has issued instructions to all the police officials that apart from maintaining law and order they should take necessary precautions to safeguard themselves from coronavirus.

The policemen have been asked to maintain social distancing, wear masks, use sanitizers etc.

Police personnel have also been asked to take adequate safety measures while taking accused persons to jail.

The police headquarters has urged the police officials to address the complaints of the people through the citizen portal and WhatsApp. It has also asked those who have come back from leave to remain in 14 days quarantine.

