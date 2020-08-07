6,670 more Covid cases raise K’taka tally to 1.64 lakh

Bengaluru, Aug 7 : Karnataka has registered 6,670 Covid-19 positive cases, raising the state’s tally to 1.64 lakh, even as 101 more patients succumbed to the virus, an official said on Friday.

“Today (Friday), 6,670 new positive cases were reported and 3,951 people have been discharged,” said Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

In the past 24 hours, 101 more patients succumbed to the virus, raising the statewide toll to 2,998, just two deaths shy of 3,000.

Bengaluru Urban continues to be the ground zero of the pandemic, reporting 2,147 cases, increasing its tally to 69,572, out of which 33,308 are active.

Among other places, Ballari accounts for 684 infections, followed by Belagavi (390), Kalaburagi (271), Dharwad (266), Udupi (246), Mysuru (242), Koppal (173), Raichur (171) and Dakshina Kannada (166).

Compared to the past few days, recoveries declined on Friday, registering 3,951 discharges as the total number of recoveries rose to 84,232.

Of the 1.64 lakh cases, 77,686 are active.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.