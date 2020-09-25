$66mn allocated for people affected by Beirut blasts

Beirut, Sep 25 : Lebanese President Michel Aoun has approved $66.1 million) in the 2020 state budget to be paid to the people affected by the August 4 Port of Beirut explosions.

The distribution of the money will be based on the lists prepared by the Lebanese army, giving priority to those who have been affected the most by the explosions, Xinhua news agency quoted the presidency as saying in a statement on Thursday.

The explosions, caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate detonating at a warehouse in the port, killed around 190 people, wounded 6,000 others and led to at least 300,000 being homeless.

The blasts caused damages estimated to be worth $15 billion, according to official figures.

Around 45,744 residential units were destroyed by the explosions and the damage was assessed by 250 teams of 1,000 army members and 500 civil engineers.

The explosions occurred as Lebanon was experiencing its worst economic crisis.

Aoun has, on several occasions, urged the international community to help Lebanon to reconstruct Beirut as the explosions have worsened the economic crisis in the country.

Source: IANS

