67 more succumb to Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Aug 2 : The death toll due to Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh rose to 1,474 with 67 more succumbing to the infection, health officials said on Sunday.

The state’s tally of Covid-19 positive cases crossed the 1.58 lakh mark on Sunday with the detection of 8,555 new infections.

According to the Health Department’s bulletin, the overall case tally reached 1,58,764.

While 11 people died in Krishna district, eight died in Guntur. East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts accounted for seven deaths each, and Kurnool and Nellore districts six each. Five people died in Srikakulam, four in Prakasam, three each in Kadapa, Vizianagaram and Chittoor and two each in Anantapur and East Godavari districts.

Kurnool district remained the worst affected with 207 fatalities so far while East Godavari stands second with 179 deaths and Krishna third with 175 deaths.

During the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Sunday, 6,272 people recovered from Covid-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 82,886. The number of active cases stands at 74,404.

The state conducted 52,834 Covid tests during the last 24 hours. This includes 19,155 rapid antigen tests. With this the state has so far conducted 20,65,407 tests.

With 38,678 tests per million, Andhra Pradesh stands first in the country in testing. It also has one of the lowest positivity rate among states at 7.69 per cent.

The state has the third highest number of positive cases in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu but ranks sixth in terms of number of fatalities.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.