67-yr-old man dies as neighbour’s bathroom wall collapses in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 18 : A 67-year-old man died after the bathroom wall of his neighbours house in South Delhis Vasant Kunj area collapsed in the lawn of the deceased. His son also sustained severe injuries and has been admitted to the hospital. The owner of the neighbours house, an ex-serviceman, has been arrested.

“The incident happned on Monday when the bathroom wall of the 4th floor collapsed and the debris fell on the lawn of the adjacent house. Two persons who were present in the lawn sustained injuries and both were taken by their relatives to the Indian Spinal Injury Centre where one of them succumbed to his injuries,” said DCP South West, Devender Arya.

The deceased has been identified as Partap Singh Tanwar, who along with his son, Sidharth, ran an engineering instrument company.

“The owner of the building, Pankaj Singh, is an ex-serviceman presently working with a private company in Gurugram. He has been arrested in this case,” the officer added.

