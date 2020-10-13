677 new cases take J&K’s Covid tally to 84,708

Srinagar, Oct 13 : Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 677 new Covid-19 cases, taking the Union Territory’s coronavirus tally to 84,708, while 796 persons were discharged after recovery from different hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the totl number of recoveries in the UT to 73,502.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said that of the 677 new cases, 313 were reported from Jammu division and 364 from Kashmir division.

So far, 84,708 have been infected by coronavirus in J&K out of which 73,502 have recovered completely.

A total of 1,340 patients have succumbed to the dreaded virus, including seven on Tuesday.

The number of active cases in the UT is 9,866, out of which 3,985 are from Jammu division and 5,881 from Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

