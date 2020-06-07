68 doctors in state tested positive for coronavirus

Hyderabad: As the coronavirus makes it way around the world, governments are struggling to contain the virus. Each time a doctor attends a patient exhibiting coronavirus system, they are at risk of getting contact to the virus.

In Telangana state, as many as 68 doctors from government hospitals have been tested positive for the deadly coronavirus including 41 doctors from Osmania Medical College, 12 from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, 4 from Gandhi Hospitals, 3 and 8 dental students and paramedical staff respectively.

On June 2, 12 post-graduate students of a state-run medical college in the city tested positive for COVID-19.

Many PG students from Osmania Medical College shows coronavirus symptom after a female student from Gynaecology department tested positive. Most of the affected students were hostelers. Some canteen staff also tested positive.

Healthcare workers in Hyderabad have alleged that lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) or poor quality PPEs given to doctors are the primary reasons for the spread of the coronavirus in government facilities.

The Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association (TJUDA) alleged that PG students who have been working in OP department face lack of safety measures in Osmania General Hospital (OGH).

According to sources, the doctors on regular outpatient (OP) duties are often given normal surgical masks instead of N-95 masks.

On Friday, the Telangana state reported 143 coronavirus positive cases and eight fatalities. Besides, the GHMC area, cases are also on a rise in Rangareddy, Mahbubnagar, Warangal and Khammam districts.

