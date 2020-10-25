68 gamblers arrested in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 24 : The Odisha police busted 14 gambling dens and arrested 68 gamblers in Ganjam district, an official said on Saturday.

A total of Rs 1.53 lakh in cash, four mobile phones and four motorcycles were seized during the special drive during the Durga Puja festive season, Ganjam Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Rai said.

In the last couple of days, Ganjam police also busted IPL betting rackets by making several arrests.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.