683 new cases take J&K’s Covid tally to 30,717

Srinagar, Aug 20 : Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 683 new Covid-19 cases, taking the Union Territory’s coronavirus tally to 30,717.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations department said that of the 683 new cases, 114 were from Jammu division and 569 from Kashmir division.

Six patients succumbed to the dreaded virus in the last 24 hours, taking the UT’s death toll to 578.

On a positive note, 728 people were discharged from different hospitals on Thursday, taking the number of recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir to 23,225.

The number of active cases in the UT stands at 6,914 now, of which 1,488 are in Jammu division and 5,426 in Kashmir division.

