69-year-old Saudi woman outperform classmates in university

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 17th March 2022 6:35 pm IST
Salwa Al Omani receives certificate of appreciation. (Photo: Okaz)

Riyadh: After dropping out of school decades ago,  a Saudi woman earned a GPA of 4.75 in 2022, the highest among her classmates at Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University in Dammam.

Salwa Al Omani, who is studying sociology at the Faculty of Arts, has always had a penchant for learning, especially the sciences. However, her marriage at the age of 18 put a halt on her formal education. Despite this, Al Omani continued pursuing her scientific passion in other ways.

Salwa Al Omani receives appreciation certificate after outperform classmates. Photo: Okaz

After discharging her responsibilities as a mother, Al Omani resumed her education at a time when her granddaughters are enrolled in high school.

She decided to enroll in a college to obtain a university degree to follow her ambition in the footsteps of Ibn Khaldun, the founder of sociology, and this achievement is a source of pride for the university and education in the Kingdom.

In an interview with Arabic daily Okaz, Salwa Al Omani said she wants to earn master’s degree and PhD after obtaining her bachelor’s degree. “Age cannot stand in my way and prevent me from realizing my dream,” she added.

