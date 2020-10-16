697 new cases take J&K’s Covid tally to 86,754

By Sheikh Qayoom

Srinagar, Oct 16 : Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 697 new Covid-19 cases, taking the Union Territory’s coronavirus tally to 86,754, while 8 deaths in the past 24 hours mounted the UT’s Covid death toll to 1,366.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said that of the 697 positive cases reported on Friday, 312 were from Jammu division and 385 from Kashmir division.

So far, 86,754 people have been infected with coronavirus of which 76,479 have recovered completely.

The number of active cases in the UT presently stands at 8,909, of which 3,700 are in Jammu division and 5,209 in Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.