7.1 magnitude quake hits off Japan’s Fukushima Prefecture

Tokyo, Feb 13 : An earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter Scale struck off Japan’s northeastern Fukushima Prefecture on Saturday night, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The temblor occurred at around 11:08 p.m. (local time) with its epicentre at a latitude of 37.7 degrees north and a longitude of 141.8 degrees east, and at depth of 60 km, Xinhua reported.

The quake logged Upper 6 in some parts of Fukushima Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

The tremor was also felt in the capital of Tokyo.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.