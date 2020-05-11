menu
7 booked for violating lockdown norms in Shamli

Posted by Qayam Published: May 11, 2020, 3:47 pm IST
Muzaffarnagar: Six youths have been booked for allegedly violating lockdown norms and playing cricket in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said on Monday.

A drone camera captured the six playing cricket in a hotspot area on Sunday, following which a case was lodged under the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Indian Penal Code, Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said.

In another incident, a salon owner has been booked for allegedly violating lockdown norms and opening the shop in Kairana town of the district, police said.

