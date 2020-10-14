7 Covid patients discharged in Chinese mainland

Beijing, Oct 14 : The National Health Commission said on Wednesday that seven Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Tuesday.

There were 241 patients still being treated, including four in severe condition, the commission said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Altogether, 80,736 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery by Tuesday, the commission added.

As of Tuesday, a total of 85,611 confirmed Covid-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.

Source: IANS

