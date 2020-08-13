7-Day Corona plasma donation camp from 16th August in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: “A Plasma Donation Drive will be organised by the Professional Solidarity Forum (PSF) from August 16 to August 22 to help corona-infected patients in recovery. The 7-Day Plasma Donation camp will be held from 10 am to 6 pm at the NTR Memorial Trust Blood Bank, Road No. 2, Banjara Hills from 10 am to 6 pm,” said PSF President Abdul Jabbar.

A blood donation camp will be held on August 15 at different locations across the city including Amberpet, Banjara Hills, Golconda, Bahadurpura, Chandrayangutta, Malakepet, Mehdipatnam, Musheerabad, Sayeedabad, Tolichowki, Islamic Centre – Seven Tombs Road, Yakutpura, Wadi-e-Huda (Shaheen Nagar) and Talab Katta.

Mr. Jabbar said “The campaign is focused on helping corona positive patients who are undergoing treatment at different hospitals by connecting them with COVID recovered patients who have generated antibodies after successful treatment.”

“Many of the recovered patients are willing to come forward to donate their plasma to save lives of affected patients. Someone or their relatives or friends in almost every family is affected by COVID. Plasma Donation can be effective in their recovery,” he added.

The initiative is a part of forum’s efforts to help blood banks restock blood units for emergency use during the pandemic. The forum has collaborated with different NGOs, and NTR Blood bank, including seeking support from the City Police and GHMC for the successful execution of the campaign.

All camps are being prepared to follow “absolute precautions” in view of the safety of both donors and volunteers including temperature monitoring, ensuring safety measures like gloves, masks and sanitisation.

“An awareness campaign will be held at different locations including community halls, mosques, churches and school buildings in Hyderabad,” he said.

For more details, one may contact +91-9299655133 and +91-9030616250. Those interested may also register for donations online at https://bit.ly?PSFPlasmaDrive. The Pickup and Drop facility is also available for Plasma Donors.

Jamat-e-Islami Hind member Abdul Quadeer, Iqbal Razvi and Event Organizer A.R. Junaid were also present on this occasion.