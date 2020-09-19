7 employees at TS Health Minister’s office tested positive for COVID-19

Hyderabad: Seven employees working in Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender’s peshi (office) at BRKR Bhavan have tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. This has evoked fear among other staff members in the office.

Sources said that the positive cases include two drivers, two personal assistants and three gunmen of the health minister and that they were reported asymptomatic and have been sent for home isolation. The minister too underwent tests and tested negative for the virus.

The news of this development has created panic among staffers working in the minister’s office. The civic officials were alerted later and the entire office was sanitized.

Meanwhile, Telangana on Saturday reported 2,123 positive cases of COVID-19 taking the toll to 1,69,169. Whereas nine new deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours pushing the total number of deaths to 1,025. Moreover, 2,151 persons have been recovered from the virus in a day taking the total recovery count to 1,37,500.