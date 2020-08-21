7 held in old city history sheeter murder case

By SM Bilal Updated: 21st August 2020 1:39 pm IST

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force along with Rein Bazaar police have apprehended seven accused allegedly involved in the sensational murder of a history sheeter.

According to the official sources, Ahmed Hussain a resident of Mirchowk in old city who is the prime accused had an old enmity with Syed Ayaz aka Kanda Ayaz.

In order to finish history sheeter Ahmed Hussain along with six of his accomplices hatched a plan. As per their plan, August, 15 in the evening time while Ayaz was present at a Tea stall at West Chandra Nagar, Rein Bazar. On spotting him there all of them suddenly attacked on him with lethal weapons resulting in instataneuos death.

READ:  Hyderabad decked out in tri-colour for August 15

The police formed special teams to nab the accused and on credible information seven members were arrested and weapons were recovered from their possession.

The accused were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.

Categories
Hyderabad NewsNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close