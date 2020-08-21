7 held in old city history sheeter murder case

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force along with Rein Bazaar police have apprehended seven accused allegedly involved in the sensational murder of a history sheeter.

According to the official sources, Ahmed Hussain a resident of Mirchowk in old city who is the prime accused had an old enmity with Syed Ayaz aka Kanda Ayaz.

In order to finish history sheeter Ahmed Hussain along with six of his accomplices hatched a plan. As per their plan, August, 15 in the evening time while Ayaz was present at a Tea stall at West Chandra Nagar, Rein Bazar. On spotting him there all of them suddenly attacked on him with lethal weapons resulting in instataneuos death.

The police formed special teams to nab the accused and on credible information seven members were arrested and weapons were recovered from their possession.

The accused were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.