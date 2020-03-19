7 Indonesians tested positive for COVID-19 in TS

Hyderabad: Seven more people were tested positive for Covid-19 in Telangana on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 13.

All seven people are Indonesian nationals, who had previously traveled from New Delhi to Ramagundem in Telangana.

All seven individuals are currently undergoing treatment at the state-run Gandhi Hospital.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting has been conducted by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at the Pragathi Bhavan, regarding the measures to be taken against the rising cases of the lethal infection.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 169. No fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. Three people have so far died of the infection in the country.

