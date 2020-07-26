7 injured in California shooting

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 26th July 2020 8:44 am IST

San Francisco: Seven people were injured in a shooting incident in central California, authorities said.

On Saturday, the California Highway Patrol said that its units were on a traffic stop near the area of 4400 Woodward Avenue in the city of Manteca when they heard several gunshots and then saw several people running, reports Xinhua news agency.

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies responded to the shooting soon afterwards.

“There had apparently been a large party and someone had showed up and started shooting into the crowd,” the office said in a statement.

“The suspect is described as a black male, thin, wearing a black hoodie and armed with a semi-auto weapon,” it said, adding the motive for the attack is still unclear.

Two of the victims were in critical condition and five others treated and released.

Two of the victims were minors and everyone else adults, the office said, adding that an investigation was ongoing.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
