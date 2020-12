Islamabad, Dec 28 : At least seven people were killed and several others injured on Monday when an overspeeding passenger van lost control and fell into a deep gorge in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

The accident took place near the Rakhi Gaj area in Dera Ghazi Khan district.

According to The Express Tribune, the passenger van was en route from Fort Monroe to Dera Ghazi Khan.

Bodies were recovered by both local residents and border police.

