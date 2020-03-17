7 MANUU Polytechnic students recruited by Bihar Govt.

Hyderabad: Seven passed out students of Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Polytechnic Hyderabad have been appointed by the Government of Bihar on various posts.

According to Dr. Mohd Yousuf Khan, Principal,the students – Md. Jabir Hussain, Md. Aaquib Hussain, Md. Aftab Alam, Md. Zartab Alam, Aquib Alam, Md Rahmat Rangrej and Taufique Alam were selected for the post of Technical Assistant and Special Survey Amin in Panchayat Raj and Land & Revenue Departments respectively.

The selected six students are from 2015-18 batches and one is from 2014-17 batch. Their appointment orders were released in February 2020. Prof.Ayub Khan, Vice-Chancellor I/c, Prof. S M Rahmatullah, Registrar I/c congratulated the students on their selection.