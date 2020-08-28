7 more coronavirus-related deaths, 557 new cases in Rajasthan

Jaipur also recorded a maximum of 75 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus.

By Mansoor Published: 28th August 2020 3:25 pm IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan reported seven more fatalities linked to COVID-19 and 557 fresh infections on Friday, bringing the death toll from the disease to 1,012 and the virus count to 76,572, according to an official report.

Three new deaths were reported from Jaipur while Ajmer, Bikaner, Nagaur and Pali recorded a fatality each, the report issued here said.

Cases per state in Rajasthan

Other new cases were reported from Kota (53), Alwar (49), Jodhpur (47), Bhilwara (42), Ajmer (40), Pali (39), Bikaner (34), Sikar (33), Udaipur (31), Jhalawar (22), Bharatpur (20); Ganganagar, Nagaur and Barmer (18 each); Sawaimadhopur and Hanumagarh (7 each) and Jaisalmer (4), according to the report.

The state has seen 60,830 recoveries from COVID-19 so far and the number of active cases stands at 14,730, it said.

Source: PTI
