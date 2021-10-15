7 new defence companies dedicated to the nation

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 15th October 2021 6:16 pm IST
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with MoS for Defence Ajay Bhatt (R) and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval (C) during the function organised to dedicate seven new defence companies to the nation, in New Delhi, Friday, October 15, 2021. Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar (L) is also seen. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with MoS for Defence Ajay Bhatt (R) and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval (2R) during the function organised to dedicate seven new defence companies to the nation, in New Delhi, Friday, October 15, 2021. Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar (L) is also seen. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the function organised to dedicate seven new defence companies to the nation, in New Delhi, Friday, October 15, 2021. (PTI Photo)

