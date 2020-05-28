7 test positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, total rises to 51

Imphal: Seven persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 51, an official said on Thursday.

Of the fresh cases, five were from Thoubal district and one each from Kakching and Imphal West, he said.

All the new patients have returned to the state recently and were in quarantine centres, the official said, adding that their samples were tested at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here.

The number of active cases in the state rose to 47 and four have recovered from the disease.

Churachandpur district with 18 COVID-19 patients has the highest number of cases in Manipur.

Most of the latest cases are returnees from other states, the official said.

Two Shramik Special trains – one from New Delhi and another from Bengaluru – have brought back 2,893 people to Manipur in the last two days.

They were sent to their home districts in buses arranged by the state government and will be in quarantine centres for 14 days as per norms, the official said.

Three flights carrying 507 people of Manipur have also landed at Imphal airport on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Police detained 1,064 people for violating the curfew and the lockdown norms over the past two days and collected fines amounting to Rs 70,750, Additional Director General of Police (law and order) L Kailun said.

Police said strict action will be taken against those who continue to violate the restrictions.

A state-wide curfew was declared in Manipur on March 24 after a woman had tested positive for the coronavirus infection. The nationwide lockdown was imposed next day.

Source: PTI

