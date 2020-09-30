7 year old dies after Police patrolling van knocks down

By SM BilalPublished: 30th September 2020 6:10 pm IST

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, 7 year old boy had died after being hit by a speeding police patrolling van in under Mangalhat police station limits.

Harshvardhan was hit by a patrolling mobile van at Seetharambagh cross roads during which he had sustained grevious injuries. The boy was immediately rushed to Osmania General hospital and while undergoing treatment he sucummbed to the injuries.

On coming to know about the incident, NJP Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh reached the spot and met the parents of the deceased.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Goshamahal Narender Reddy informed that a case of negligence driving has been registered by the police against the patrolling mobile driver Bhagvan Reddy.

READ:  Housemaid Nazia commits suicide due to house owner Madhu’s harassment

After postmortem the body was handed over to the kin.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By SM BilalPublished: 30th September 2020 6:10 pm IST
Back to top button