7-year-old Hyd boy battling cancer to meet Dubai Crown Prince

Dubai: A seven-year-old Hyderabad boy, Mohammad Abdullah Hussain, who is suffering from deadly cancer will have his so called last wish fulfilled when he meets the Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoom on Saturday or Sunday.

Hussain is said to be battling stage three cancer.

His parents have taken him to Dubai when received the approval from the court of the Crown Prince. They said, “Hussain has his laughter and penchant for all things fun.”

One day talking to his parents he had wondered whether he could meet the Dubai Crown Prince whom he admires a lot.

According to a news report Hussain stopped going to school as he was unable to sit up for long.

In a video WION tweeted, the little boy can be seen saying that the Dubai Crown Prince’s adventurous streak and his humble demeanour are what inspire him. “I like His Highness Sheikh Hamdan because he is cool, adventurous and kind. I want to meet his pets and want to see his clothes. He is good and always helps people. He is an all-rounder. He is first in all activities. He is intelligent, smart and a genius.”

His mother reportedly told the news channel: “He is very fond of Sheikh Hamdan and his activities like horse riding and sky diving. My boy watches his videos day and night. His only wish is to meet Fazza, who is also a poet. He keeps saying that he wants to meet him and be generous like him.”

An enthusiastic photographer and adventure seeker, Sheikh Hamdan regularly posts photos and videos on his social media channels. He keeps his fans posted about his adventures and travels across the globe. He is also a nature lover and posts videos that show him bonding with animals or rescuing them, the news channel said.