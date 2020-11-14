7-year-old prodigy becomes world’s youngest author

New Delhi: The 7-year-old Abhijita Gupta has been recognized as the world’s youngest author by the International Book of Records, while the Asia Book of Records has conferred on her title of the ‘Grandmaster in Writing.’ According to the India Book of Records, she is the youngest author to write poetry and prose. Her book titled ‘Happiness All Around’ is an anthology of short stories and poems with illustrations acclaimed globally. The book gives us insight into the cognitive ability and interests of a 7-year-old child. The illustrations reflect her fertile imagination.

For Abhijita, writing is the elixir of positivity. Belonging to the third generation of the renowned poet duo-Rashtrakavi Maithilisharan Gupt and Santkavi Shri Siyaramsharan Gupt, creativity abounds in her veins. Abhijita, currently a student in Class 2, started writing at the tender age of 5 years. The maximum of her writing took place during the COVID-19 lockdown that served as a medium to maintain positivity. Little did she know that she would go on to achieve the title of the ‘Grand Master.’

Passion for writing

Sharing about her passion for writing, she says: “The surroundings and even the little things inspire me. I write about positive things – what I hear, see or feel.” Abhijita also enlightened on her favourite poems- ‘Mother Earth’, ‘Let’s try, let’s fly’, ‘Study is my best buddy’, and ‘Precious Friendship.’

Abhijita is the only talented daughter of Ashish Gupt, a chartered accountant by profession and Anupriya Gupta who is an engineer-turned-entrepreneur. She stays in Ghaziabad with her parents.

Elated with her achievements, her parents said, “Every parent has a dream to be known by his child. For us, it came too soon. Abhijita’s book will leave a positive impact on society and inspire kids of her age.”

Happiness All Around

‘Happiness All Around’ is for children and is among the few to be authored by a kid. It has been published by Invincible Publishers and is available both as a hard copy and a Kindle edition.

Her next book elucidating her views on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on children will also be released.

Source: ANI