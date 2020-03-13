7-year-old tweet about COVID-19 leaves people in shock

New Delhi: A tweet posted in 2013 about Coronavirus has left people in shock and disbelief.
The tweet was posted by a user who goes by the name Macro (@macro_acortes)
The user tweeted, “Coronavirus… It’s coming” as on June 3, 2013.
His last tweet was seen on December 11, 2016.
The tweet resurfaced with COVID-19 trending on twitter thereby leaving everyone surprised.
The post has now received 100,000 likes and 56,000 retweets.
Users reacted to his tweet with humor and many were amazed.
A user wrote, “You hacked twitter to change the date, right?”
Another user wrote, “I come from 2020 to say… You’re right…”
Meanwhile, a novel by Sylvia Brownie, “End of Days”, mentions the virus and its symptoms. The surprising part is, the novel was written 10 years ago.
Globally there have been 123,825 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 4,620 deaths reported so far.
Intern Anhaar Majid