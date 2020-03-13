7-year-old tweet about COVID-19 leaves people in shock

A+ A-

New Delhi: A tweet posted in 2013 about Coronavirus has left people in shock and disbelief.

The tweet was posted by a user who goes by the name Macro (@macro_acortes)

Corona virus….its coming — Marco (@Marco_Acortes) June 3, 2013

His last tweet was seen on December 11, 2016.

The tweet resurfaced with COVID-19 trending on twitter thereby leaving everyone surprised.

The post has now received 100,000 likes and 56,000 retweets.

Users reacted to his tweet with humor and many were amazed.

A user wrote, “You hacked twitter to change the date, right?”

Another user wrote, “I come from 2020 to say… You’re right…”

Meanwhile, a novel by Sylvia Brownie, “End of Days”, mentions the virus and its symptoms. The surprising part is, the novel was written 10 years ago.

in a book written 10 years ago. ? pic.twitter.com/Mr286ERwVa — Sophie Julia (@Sophiejulia) March 12, 2020

Globally there have been 123,825 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 4,620 deaths reported so far.

Intern Anhaar Majid