70 ‘missing’ persons found in Delhi jails: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Feb 2 : Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said a total of 89 persons from the state were reported missing since the Republic Day violence in the national capital. Of these, 70 were found in Delhi jails, 14 were traced at other places and five were still missing, he said.

The Chief Minister said this during an all-party meeting here. He said that as per the information received five persons from Punjab were still missing. All efforts were being made to trace them, he added.

Earlier, he had announced helpline number ‘112’ for citizens to make complaints in this regard.

The 70-member lawyers’ team of Advocate General Atul Nanda, deputed to help out farmers with free legal aid, were reaching out to those in prison and those facing cases filed against them by the Delhi Police, said Amarinder Singh.

The Chief Minister asserted that his government was extending all possible help to the agitating farmers, camping out at Delhi’s borders for over two months now, and also to their families back home.

No effort would be spared to ensure the safe return of all the farmers to their homes in Punjab, he added.

The Chief Minister also disclosed that 170 cases registered against farmers during agitations in Punjab were being withdrawn by his government.

