70% of people in flooded areas complain of fungal infection: Survey

Hyderabad: Buoyed by its success in treating over 10,000 COVID patients through virtual mode in the last few months, city-based NGO (non-governmental organization) Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) has now launched a telemedicine helpline to help citizens. HHF, as part of its efforts has launced a door to door delivery service of medicines for people affected with floods in Hyderabad, especially those who are at risk of getting infected with water-borne diseases.

With stagnant water still staying in manyareas and houses, about 70% of people affected by floods have complained of problems like itching, fever and body pains, diarrhea, etc. The findings were part of a door-to-door survey undertaken by HHF.

In many areas of Hyderabad, water has receded from homes, but muck and garbage that has remained has made it difficult for people to come out and access medical and health care services. Moreover, affected persons are still in a state of shock and distress as everything around them is badly damaged and destroyed. According to HHF, people are requesting for delivery of healthcare services in the current situation.

In order to reach out to affected people, whose access to health care services has been severely restricted, HHF workers are carrying fever kits, fever surveillance forms and medicines to help citizens. They will reach every house to check for sick children and adults in the ravaged areas of Hyderabad.

After assessing the situation, an online consultation with doctors will be done. After the clinical assessment is done by HHF, medicines will be given doorsteps of people. Over 150 houses and one relief camp at Falaknuma in Hashamabad, Farooq Nagar, and Fatima Nagar were covered and medicines delivered by the NGO so far.