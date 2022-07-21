70% rural homes in Telangana supplied with tap water connections

Hyderabad: More than 70 percent of rural homes in Telangana are supplied with tap water connections Union minister of state for Jal Shakti, Prahlad Singh Patel said while replying to a question by TRS MP in Rajya Sabha, on Monday.

In Telangana, tap water is available in 70.99 percent of rural Telangana homes, while in BJP-ruled states its far lesser. Gujarat’s tap water availability is at 25.51 percent, Karnataka’s 28.74 percent, Madhya Pradesh at 30.72 percent, and Uttar Pradesh 12.73 percent.

In a reply, the Union Minister stated that the central government has been implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) since August 2019, with the goal of providing regular and long-term tap water access to every rural home in the country by 2024.

During the JJM launch, 3.23 crore (17%) rural homes out of 18.93 crores were reported to have tap water connections. In the previous 35 months, 6.54 crore (34.07 percent) rural families have received tap water connections, he noted.

Under BPL families, tap water connections are given for Rs 1.