70 students of Govt school fall ill, food poisoning suspected

Visakhapatnam: Around 70 students of Kasturba Gandhi Girls’ School in Paderu of Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam fell sick allegedly due to food poisoning after consuming food at their hostel mess on Monday night, informed officials on Tuesday.

Soon after students started complaining of vomiting and uneasiness they were taken to a hospital nearby.

“Around 70 students were shifted to hospitals after they reported vomiting on Monday late night. The health of all the students is stable now. Doctors have examined the students and have taken their samples to figure out why they fell ill. I will give the report only after doctor’s confirmation,” said L Chandrakala, District Education Officer.

“According to the information I have received, they started vomiting after dinner on Monday. We suspect its food poisoning,” added Chandrakala.