70-yr-old COVID-19 patient dies in Guj; state toll rises to 3

Ahmedabad: A 70-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district early Thursday morning, a health department officials said.

With this, the total number of deaths due to coronavirus inthe state has gone up to three, they said.

“The 70-year-old man died at a government hospital in Bhavnagar,” state principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Earlier, one patient each from Ahmedabad and Surat had succumbed to the viral infection, she said.

Source: PTI

