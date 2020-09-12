70-yr-old woman raped, beaten up by a man in UP’s Ballia

The accused, who used to work in a house near the elderly woman's residence, also hurled abuses at the woman and thrashed her

By Mansoor Published: 12th September 2020 5:09 pm IST
Ballia: A 70-year-old woman was allegedly raped and beaten up by a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia on Saturday following which the accused was arrested, police said.

The 25-year-old man forcibly entered the woman’s house around 4 am and allegedly raped her, SHO of Haldi police station Satyendra Rai said.

The accused, who used to work in a house near the elderly woman’s residence, also hurled abuses at the woman and thrashed her, he said.

A case was registered against him on the basis of a police complaint lodged by the nephew of the 70-year-old woman and the accused was arrested, the SHO said.

The woman was sent for a medical examination, he added.

Source: PTI
