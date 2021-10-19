72-year-old Bosnian man builds rotating house for wife

Sarajevo: A 72-year-old man in Bosnian has build a revolving house for his wife to fulfil her desire of seeing the sunrise and sunset whenever she wants, local media reported.

According to Reuters, Vojin Kusic was vexed with his wife’s constant complaints and repeated request to have a house overseeing all directions. To accommodate his spouse, he built a revolving house that can change its directions as per the woman’s wish.

Aside from taking a few days off due to his admission in the hospital, the husband worked continually for five years. It is reported that the house is more resistant to earthquakes than stationary houses.

At its quickest rate, the house can make a full circle in 22 seconds. The house however, takes a full 24 hours to complete a rotation at its slowest speed.

The house, which attracted attention from visitors and tourists, is located on a fertile plain in northern Bosnia near the town of Serbac. It rotates on a fixed axis with a diameter of seven meters so that one can enjoy the view of cornfields and farmland that looks like forests during the rainy season.

Here’s a home in action

It is reported that the Bosnian in question was inspired by the idea of the house from American inventors of Serbian origins Nikola Tesla and Mihajlo Popin, who built such houses all by themselves.