7,200 new public toilets to be constructed by GHMC

Hyderabad: Minister for MA & UD KT Rama Rao instructed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials to construct 3000 public toilets in GHMC limits before August 15. But the GHMC is constructing 7,200 Public Toilets, 1,200 in each zone out of which 1,536 public toilets are completed and 4,271 are under progress.

Furthermore, the construction of 1,393 toilets is underway. All these works will be completed in the stipulated time. The GHMC is constructing public toilets in different modes (i.e., BOT, PPP, ERP with pre-fabricated material and latest designs like Bio-toilets, She-toilets, Loo cafes).

The GHMC paid attention to the maintenance of newly constructing Public Toilets. BOT toilets maintenance will be given to the agency for up to 10 years. The GHMC is constructing it with its own funds under ERP Toilets, wherever no contractor or agency came forward. These types of 20 ERP toilets will be divided into a cluster and the maintenance will be allotted to an agency having a water tanker. Each toilet will be cleaned five times daily with chemicals and water efficiency.

Principal Secretary for MA&UD Arvind Kumar and GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar are monitoring the progress with Zonal Commissioners and instructing them to complete the target within a stipulated time.