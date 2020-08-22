728 weddings were fixed in the Du Ba Du program of Siasat Millat Fund

Hyderabad: The Millat fund of Siasat Urdu Daily has arranged the proposals for over 700 weddings during the lockdown.

From almost seven years the Siasat office at Abids has welcomed the bio data and photos of the girls and boys everyday from morning 11 am to 5 pm. More than twenty new bio datas have been coming every day.

The lock down period has proven to be fortunate for Siasat’s vision of dowry free weddings. Almost 600 girls and 128 boys got their life partners through the ongoing program of Siasat Urdu for many years now.

Many educated up to class 10, intermediate, degree, post-graduation and NRIs got their spouses. Boys whose monthly income ranged from Rs 15,000 to Rs 4 lakhs per month are also registered with the Siasat Du Ba Du Program.

The Du Ba Du spokesperson said that the lockdown proved to be in favor of the Muslim girls who awaited their wedding for a very long time. Moreover, the weddings have been happening in the houses of the girls, thereby resulting in minimalistic affairs that resulted in no extravagant expenses.

He also added that they are glad many of the parents of the girls did not have to take loans and are free from any debt and their interest this time.

Thanking Siasat Daily and their contribution to the society, many of the parents conveyed their best regards and best wishes. The NRI’s have appreciated this service.

Out of the 2,800 wedding proposals, 700 proposals have already been fixed during the two months of lock down.