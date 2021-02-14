73 new Covid cases in J&K, active cases drop to 622

Jammu, Feb 14 : J&K saw 73 new Covid cases on Sunday while 65 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery during the last 24 hours.

An official bulletin said that of the new cases, 15 were from the Jammu division and 58 from the Kashmir division while of the recovered patients, 16 were from the Jammu division and 49 from the Kashmir division.

So far, 125,341 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 122,768 have recovered, while 1,951 people succumbed, including two on Sunday.

The number of active cases is now 622 out of which 160 are from the Jammu division and 462 from the Kashmir division.

