7,385 new Covid cases take K’taka tally past 2.5 lakh mark

Bengaluru, Aug 20 : Karnataka’s Covid tally crossed 2.5 lakh mark to reach 2,56,975 cases with 7,385 new cases, even as 6,231 more patients recovered from the virus, an official said on Thursday.

“7,385 new positive cases have been reported on Thursday while 6,231 people have been discharged,” said Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

Bengaluru Urban reported close to 3,000 cases, 2,912, raising the city tally to 99,822, out of which 34,186 are active.

Total number of cases in Bengaluru alone will breach the one lakh mark on Friday as the city continues to account for the highest number of cases in the southern state.

Among other places, Ballari accounted for 483 infections, followed by Belagavi (358), Udupi (351), Mysuru (253) and Davangere (245).

Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, 102 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the statewide toll to 4,429.

However, in a positive development, 6,231 more patients have been discharged, resulting in the total number of recoveries rising to 1.7 lakh.

Of the 2.56 lakh cases, 82,149 are active while 705 are in ICU.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.