75% of COVID-19 cases have no or mild symptom: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said out of the total 6,923 coronavirus cases in the national capital, about 75 per cent are asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms, and are being treated at home.

He said as per the new guidelines, those who are asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms are not required to stay in the hospitals.

The Chief Minister also said there are few serious patients and even fewer deaths reported from the infection. He said 73 people have died due to the virus so far in the city.

“There are 6,923 positive cases in Delhi, only 1,476 cases are in the hospital. All the other cases are either asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms. Out of these 1,476 cases, 91 cases are in ICU and 27 cases are on ventilators. I am personally monitoring the serious cases and working day and night for their recovery.”

About the asymptomatic patients, he said: “Our team makes an inspection of their house to check whether a separate room and toilet is there or not. The health teams are in regular touch with such people and if needed, family members of affected people can contact officials.”

Kejriwal said in case there is not sufficient space in the house, the patients were shifted to Covid-19 care centre where they can stay for 14 days.

He also said that the requisition of private ambulances has been done for government services.

“I have been intimated often that people have to wait for hours for ambulances to arrive. We have issued orders for the requisition of private ambulances for government services. These ambulances should be available for government duty as and when required, along with continuing to operate for their hospitals as well.”

The Chief Minister said he is disappointed over the remarks of the Opposition and mockery on the provision of special facilities for Covid warriors.

He said that it is the responsibility of the Delhi government to care for the people who are risking their lives, and also questioned the opposition’s mocking of compensation of Rs 1 crore by the Delhi government on the death of any Covid warrior.

Kejriwal applauded the Covid warriors for being on the frontline and helping the people in these times.

“Our doctors, nurses, teachers, civil defence volunteers, Asha and Anganwadi workers, etc are our Covid warriors and are at the frontline of fighting a battle against corona. They are risking their lives to work for the people. It is our responsibility to do whatever we can for all of them. We have attached five-star hotels with the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, which has been declared as a dedicated Covid hospital. If any of our Covid warriors get affected by corona, they will be treated in those hotels. It is our responsibility to take care of them because they are working and taking care of the people all this time.”

He appealed that this is not the time to do politics but to work collectively for the people and the nation in these tough times.

“Please help each other, work together against these issues, and work for the society.”

Source: IANS

