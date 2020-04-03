75 COVID-19 positive cases on April 3; Two deaths in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana state on Friday recorded ever highest 75, COVID-19 positive cases since the dreaded virus has started showing its impact in the state. Two more positive patients have died while undergoing treatment in Government-run hospitals.

With the latest test reports, the total number of corona virus-positive cases in Telangana has risen up to 229 cases, which includes 11 deaths and 32 COVID-19 positive persons who have recovered and been discharged.

Press note released by the state Health Minister E Rajender

As per the latest information given by the Health officials, the 75 persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus and the 2 persons who have died, most of them have a travel history to Delhi.

On Friday as many as 15 COVID-19 positive affected patients were discharged from various Government-run hospitals in Hyderabad.

