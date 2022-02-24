75 new Covid cases in J-K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 75 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the infection count to 4,52,722, officials said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 4,748 as no fatality due to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours, they said.

Fifty-two of the fresh COVID-19 cases were from the Jammu division and 23 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said.

They said Doda district recorded a maximum of 22 new cases followed by 18 in Jammu district.

There are 1,087 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries stands at 4,46,887, the officials said.